BTS: 5 Most Expensive Things Own By Jungkook Will Blow Your Mind

BTS' Jungkook is currently the most successful singer and dancer not just in Korea, but globally. The singer's fan following is growing day by day as he is climbing the ladder of success. From collaborating with FIFA World Cup for a song to being a brand ambassador for international brands to working with international artists, Jungkook has added many feathers to his hat.

Moreover, Jungkook, along with other BTS members, is the highest-paid musician in the world. Let's take a look at the most expensive things owned by Jungkook.

A Bachelor Pad in Trimage Apartments

The singer-dancer has a swanky bachelor pad in Seoul's Sungsoo-donga area. It reportedly costs around $1.75 Billion.

Cashmere coat By Gucci

JUNGKOOK #BTS 171225 SBS Gayo Daejeon red carpet #JUNGKOOK #정국 #방탄소년단

GUCCI Eco cashmere coat with Web, approx. 5500 usd pic.twitter.com/ZBFa2yBqpk — Beyond The Style ✼ Alex ✼ (@GetOnSwag) December 25, 2017

Jungkook also wons a Cashmere coat by Gucci, which costs around $5500 or Rs. 400,799.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

The biggest flex of the century was when jungkook wore his 23K$ rolex to school & when hoseok wore his 70K$ watch to a $30K car ad shoot.. pic.twitter.com/sM9guYoOG2 — . (@mollajoon) July 6, 2020

Jungkook also owns many fancy watches which reportedly include a Cosmograph Daytona watch. It costs around $35,000.

Nike Dunk Low Halloween sneakers

For VLIVE 220306, Jungkook wears NIKE Dunk Low Halloween sneakers with glow-in-the-dark outsoles and spooky glowing eye details. pic.twitter.com/HsKkP7PHJg — Bangtan Style⁷ (slow) (@Bangtan_Style07) March 6, 2022

Among the stylish and branded clothes and watches, Jungkook also owns Nike's Dunk Low Halloween sneakers. These spooky shoes cost around $500.

Chanel's transparent PVC Camelia flower brooch

The singer also owns Chanel's brooch worth $800.

Recently, Jungkook made the BTS ARMY proud worldwide after he collaborated with FIFA World Cup 2022 for the song 'Dreamers'. He also performed at the opening ceremony and the snippets from the event went viral on social media. Jungkook also received a shoutout from Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan.

On the work front, Jungkook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'.

Talking about BTS, the K-pop group is currently on break as they want to focus on their solo projects and will be moving forward with their military enlistment. BTS will soon enlist for military procedures and Jin has already started the procedure. The group will reunite again in 2025.

The group recently received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The group made history as 'Yet To Come' has become BTS' first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.