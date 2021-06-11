BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: BTS is going to host a two-day online live streaming event. All the members, namely Jimin, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin and J-Hope, will be performing.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS is soon going to kick off their BTS FESTA 2021 to mark their 8th anniversary. The famous band made its musical debut on June 12, 2013, and ever since then, they are growing stronger. BTS is going to host a two-day online live streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo from June 13 to June 14, 2021. In the online event, all the members, namely Jimin, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin and J-Hope, will be performing to their hit tracks and will also interact with their fans, known as Army, digitally.

For unversed Muster means an assembly of the troops, and Sowoozoo, which is the theme of this year, is the Korean title of their hit song Mikrokosmos. So far, BTS has hosted five Musters, and this will be the sixth Muster. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed.

So ARMY, here we have brought you the details you must know if you want to be part of the Muster 2021:

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Date

The Muster will take place on June 13 and June 14, 2021. The first day of the event might feature some of their hit Korean songs, while the second day-- titled World Tour Version might include some foreign language tracks. So far, BTS has released Japanese albums and two English songs.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Tickets

Interested fans can buy the tickets from Weverse Shops. Fans without a BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY Membership would have to pay $46.10, that is, Rs 3,361.64 for a single day. While those who want to attend both days will have to pay $83.70, that is, Rs 6,102.82. Fans with ARMY membership are eligible for more options, they can get HD multiple views for $46.10, while for two-day pass offers a 4K single view and an HD multi-view at $55.30, that is, Rs 4,033.94.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Live Stream

Those who have purchased the tickets can view the event at VenewLive.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Set List

Though BTS has not released a set-list, they found a creative way to keep their ARMY engaged by dropping hints. Lately, BTS took to their official Twitter handle and posted few unique hashtags, 'Like/I Like It 2,' 'UGH!,' 'Look Here' and 'Telepathy', to describe what fans can expect at Muster. Well, to their surprise, ARMY was quite quick to decipher the clues as they sounded like BTS songs. After an hour of speculation, ARMY came to a conclusion that the set-list could include 'FIRE,' 'So What,' 'Dis-ease,' 'Mikrokosmos,' 'Not Today' and 'Daechwita'.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo 2021: Time

The live event will begin at 6:30 pm KST on both days. Here's a country-wise breakdown:

India: 3:00 pm IST

US: 5:30 am ET

UK: 10:30 am BST

UAE: 1:30 pm

Canada: 5:30 am (in Ottawa)

Brazil: 6:30 BRT

Australia: 7:30 pm

Russia: 12:30 pm

Singapore: 5:30 pm SGT

Philippines: 5:30 pm

Italy: 11:30 am

France: 11:30 am

Denmark: 11:30 am

Mexico: 4:30 am

China: 5:30 pm

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv