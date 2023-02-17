Bruce Willis Diagnosed With ‘Untreatable’ Dementia, Family Says ‘His Condition Has Progressed’

American actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with an untreatable form of dementia, his family revealed in a press statement. The Die Hard actor’s family further revealed though the family now has a more clear sense of his disease, Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia has progressed further.

According to a statement released on the official website of The Association of Frontaltemporal Degradation, the statement from the Willis family read, “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.”

Bruce Willis’ family further added that since the announcement of Bruce Will’s diagnosis of aphasia last year in spring 2022, his condition has progressed. “We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” read the official statement.

The family statement further revealed that Frontaltemporal Dementia (FTD) is the most common form of dementia. The diagnosis of this disease can take years, and unfortunately, there are no treatments for the disease. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the family requested.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” the official statement by Bruce Wills’ family read.

Bruce Wills’ family statement concluded with thanking his fans for their overwhelming support and love in such tough times. “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” the statement concluded.