Broker Release In India: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Song Kang-ho And IU's Critically Acclaimed Film

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, 'Broker' stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Ji-eun, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona and Lee Joo-young.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 04:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Broker Twitter Review (Image Courtesy: dlwlrma/Instagram)

Song Kang-ho and IU-starrer 'Broker' has finally been released in India after receiving praise and accolades around the world. Korean cinema has found popularity worldwide and India is not behind at all in this fandom. There has been excitement about Broker as it stars many popular and talented actors and the critics have praised this film as well.

If you thinking about watching Broker in theatres, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

Apart from Song Kang-ho and Lee Ji-eun aka IU, the movie also stars Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona and Lee Joo-young. It is written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Broker was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and won Ecumenical Jury Award. Meanwhile, Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor Award at Cannes 2022 for his stellar performance.

It was released on June 8, 2022, in South Korea and on January 20, 2023, in India.

The movie revolves around Ha Sang-hyeon and Dong-soo, who run an illegal business of stealing babies from the church and selling them on the adoption black market. They come across So-young, who also abandoned her baby and later decides to interview the baby's potential parents. On the other side, two detectives try to investigate this case.

IU is one of the most popular singer-songwriter and actress in Korea. She will be seen in Dream, along with Park Seo-joon. She recently revealed that she is dating Lee Jong Suk.

IU wrote, "Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!"

Talking about Lee Jong Suk, IU wrote, "He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing and sent me sincere encouragement."

Meanwhile, Song Kang-ho, who essays the role of Ha Sang-hyeon in Broker, gained popularity worldwide from his film 'Parasite', which won Academy Award for Best Picture.

