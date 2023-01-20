Broker Release In India: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Song Kang-ho And IU's Critically Acclaimed Film

Song Kang-ho and IU-starrer 'Broker' has finally been released in India after receiving praise and accolades around the world. Korean cinema has found popularity worldwide and India is not behind at all in this fandom. There has been excitement about Broker as it stars many popular and talented actors and the critics have praised this film as well.

If you thinking about watching Broker in theatres, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

BROKER deconstructs the idea of the family unit and grounds it in the kind of humanism that always colors Kore-eda's cinema. Astounding how every frames breathes empathy. Best ensemble work I have seen from any movie since...SHOPLIFTERS. pic.twitter.com/xt48GLR3Pi — Thomas Rivera Montes (@thomasrm21) January 16, 2023

Film#7. Broker (2022)



Watched this in the movie theater today. Despite the subject matter, Director Hirokazu has made watching this enjoyable with small moments of humour. It’s the deep compassion threaded throughout that had me tearing up in the end. Stellar cast. 9/10 pic.twitter.com/zyjcy2pSgk — Jennee Uy (@jennee) January 15, 2023

I watched Broker directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. What a powerful movie. Happy I was able to see a Kore-eda film in theaters. There was even a nice little intro by him before the movie started. Cast is great and no question Song Kang-ho is one of the best actors of his generation. pic.twitter.com/qlCFM4z5l0 — Shahan Khilji (@ShahanKhilji) January 17, 2023

Broker was my first Kore-eda film. I admittedly only sought out the movie since I've become a huge fan of IU over the last year or so, but I was left stunned by such genuinely affecting & heartfelt storytelling. What a beautifully crafted film with equally great performances. — teagone fails to draw (@timgonzales) January 14, 2023

In the theater for BROKER, which I’ve been excited for, and it looks like Kore-eda has finally found the secret to getting a Japanese name put in the proper order: Make a movie in South Korea where they don’t abide by silly Western naming conventions. pic.twitter.com/us9c28cDSf — Jonathan Lack (@JonathanLack) January 15, 2023

15+1/16. Broker



A lovely, heartwarming road movie about human trafficking and what it means to be a family. pic.twitter.com/HTpmUv1OWP — Alex “Spoodlegoop,” from Krull (@Spoodlegoop) January 16, 2023

#Broker had me leaving the theater speechless. It wasn't personal on a level of something that connected with me but more something that just clicked and completed something inside of me. Again, I'm still struggling to understand what I felt about the movie but it was amazing. pic.twitter.com/eVivXSVQQP — Aryan P 🦇 (@aryanp_000) January 14, 2023

Broker

~ 9/10 ~



The first amazing film of the year. A beautiful story about abandonment, forgiveness, and finding family within others who have been left behind. The ending sort of lost me a little bit, but I still really loved this movie. pic.twitter.com/sn5cWvwGXf — Proto Spinal Cord Sword! (@WaneZash) January 15, 2023

Apart from Song Kang-ho and Lee Ji-eun aka IU, the movie also stars Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona and Lee Joo-young. It is written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Broker was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and won Ecumenical Jury Award. Meanwhile, Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor Award at Cannes 2022 for his stellar performance.

It was released on June 8, 2022, in South Korea and on January 20, 2023, in India.

The movie revolves around Ha Sang-hyeon and Dong-soo, who run an illegal business of stealing babies from the church and selling them on the adoption black market. They come across So-young, who also abandoned her baby and later decides to interview the baby's potential parents. On the other side, two detectives try to investigate this case.

IU is one of the most popular singer-songwriter and actress in Korea. She will be seen in Dream, along with Park Seo-joon. She recently revealed that she is dating Lee Jong Suk.

IU wrote, "Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!"

Talking about Lee Jong Suk, IU wrote, "He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing and sent me sincere encouragement."

Meanwhile, Song Kang-ho, who essays the role of Ha Sang-hyeon in Broker, gained popularity worldwide from his film 'Parasite', which won Academy Award for Best Picture.