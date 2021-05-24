The song ‘Tere Naal’, which features Rumi (Sonia Rathee) and Agastya (Sidharth Shukla), has been released by the makers.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Two days after releasing the much-appreciated soulful track ‘Mere Liye’, the makers of popular romance drama ‘Broken But Beautiful’ released an equally awaited track from the third season of the AltBalaji web series. The song ‘Tere Naal’, which features Rumi (Sonia Rathee) and Agastya (Sidharth Shukla), has been released by the makers.

‘I can’t do it,’ Rumi tells Agastya. ‘Only you can do it,’ Agastya reassures.

The track, sung by Akhil Sachdeva, explores one of the most emotionally draining sequences in a love story letting or not letting the person one loves. Amid aesthetic shots filled with stage play roundabouts and close-up shots, the track is all about loving someone else while attempting to fall out of love with another person. The track also gives a sneak peek into the show and its much-anticipated storyline, where stage plays and theatre artists seem to be the defining elements of the show. Akhil Sachdeva’s voice gives a distinct characteristic to the overall dynamics of the track’s sequence which soothes the ears.

The previous two seasons of the show had Veer (played by Vikrant Massey) and Sameera (played by Harleen Sethi) as its leads. After concluding much-watched and equally cherished Veer-Sameera’s love in the second season, the show will move forward with its unconventional discussion of falling out of love with Agastya (played by Sidharth Shukla) and Rumi (played by Sonia Rathee) in its third season.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken but Beautiful Season 3 apart from Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as leads, also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 will release on Alt Balaji and MX Player on May 29.

