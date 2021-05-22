Broken But Beautiful Season 3: The show is set to take forward its unconventional discussion on falling out of love with Agastya (played by Siddharth Shukla) and Rumi (Sonia Rathee).

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The third season of popular romance drama ‘Broken But Beautiful’ is set to release on Alt Balaji and MX Player next week on May 29th. After a successful two-season run spanning 21 episodes hallmarked with a much-appreciated and equally-loved unconventional story of Veer (played by Vikrant Massey) and Sameera (played by Harleen Sethi), the show is set to take forward its unconventional discussion on falling out of love with Agastya (played by Siddharth Shukla) and Rumi (Sonia Rathee).

“Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love,” Ekta Kapoor-owned Balaji Telefilm’s OTT platform captioned the latest ‘Mere Liye’ song from Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Broken But Beautiful Season 3 will release on 29th May 2021 on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

The song, composed and sung by Akhil Sachdeva of Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s popular hit ‘Humsafar’-fame opened to a thrilling reception on social media. Fans poured the love and emotions in equal proportions, praising the way Siddharth supposedly took the song’s enigma to another level while complementing the trailered-frames of the show’s storyline.

The song hits the right chord at heart with Agastya Rao ‘supremacy’, echo the fans

Expressing the way the song attempts to highlight the most pressing times of unconventional heartbreaks, fans echoed that the song hits straight at heart, “The right chords hit you straight at the heart. The pain, jealousy and rejection in love sum up this song. Soulful! This man is fabulous in expressing every emotion,” wrote a Twitter user.

“In love with the heartbroken and shattered Agastya. The more pain you get, the tougher you become and this will also bring the best out of actor Sidharth,” wrote another user on Twitter.

Posting a set of frames featuring Siddharth Shukla, a Twitter user captioned his tweet as ‘Agastya Rao supremacy’ with a heart emoji.

Watch ‘Mere Liye’ featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee:

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan