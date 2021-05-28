Broken But Beautiful 3: Here's how to watch Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's love and hate story. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3 is just a day away to hit the TV screens with an all-new cast of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The previous two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi and were a great hit among the audience, now with the new season and new actors, the craze among the audience has boosted. As per the trailer, Bigg Boss winner is essaying the role of Agastya Rao, a director, while Sonia is a rich and privileged actress, Rumi.

Just like the previous two season, the third season also narrates the story of two people, who are full of love and grows apart due to some reasons. However, this time apart from love and heartbreak, viewers will also get to see the obsession in the story. Recently, the makers unveiled the songs Mere Liye, Tere Naal and Kya Kiya Hain Tune of Broken But Beautiful 3, which left the fans all the more excited for the series. All the first two songs are sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva, while the third song is sung by Armaan Malik & Palak Muchhal and composed by Amaal Malik.

When will Broken But Beautiful 3 release?

The much-awaited web series will release tomorrow, May 29, 2021.

How to watch Broken But Beautiful 3?

The highly anticipated wen series will stream on two OTT platforms, namely ALT Balaji and MX Player. One can buy the subscription of ALTBalaji at Rs 100/3 months, Rs 180/6 months and Rs 300/12 months.

Helmed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken But Beautiful is produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and features Ehan Bhat, Manvir Singh, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. The web series will mark the digital debut of both the leading actor Sidharth and Sonia.

