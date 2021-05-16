Broken But Beautiful 3: Makers have unveiled the trailer of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's web series. Scroll down to watch the trailer

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited series Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, is making a loud noise on all social media platforms after the makers dropped the teaser. Now, once again, the highly anticipated web series is hitting the headlines as makers have released the trailer showcasing the love story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai.

In the series, Sidharth essays the role of an aspiring director who falls in love with Rumi. From one night stand to falling head over heels in love with each other to falling apart, the trailer showcases the rollercoaster ride of emotions, love, obsession, hate, revenge, despair and jealousy.

Created by Ekta Kapoor and helmed by Santosh Singh, Broken But Beautiful 3, is packed with some relatable dialogues, such as obsession never ends, it shifts; sometimes the things you want are not the things you need and many more.

The trailer has a treat for all the Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi fans, as the series also marks their special appearance. In the trailer, they were shown consoling Sonia, who is going through a terrible heartbreak.

Sharing the trailer on the official handle of ALTBalaji, the makers released the trailer and captioned it as, "Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love. #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on #ALTBalaji."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)



Talking about the show, Sidharth said in a statement, "I am really happy to be associated with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which has been hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. My character Agastya is at the height of his career and the lowest point in his life at the same time. Agastya is reeling from heartbreak and gets into a self-destruction mode. His journey is full of ups and downs. I am hoping that my audience will like this intense side of me."

Broken But Beautiful 3 is all set to stream on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv