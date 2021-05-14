The head of ALTBalaji, Ekta Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share the teaser of Broken But Beautiful 3 which also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The teaser of ALTBalaji's webseries 'Broken But Beautiful 3' starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee is out and about. This is going to be the third season of the series which chronicles the duo's journeys as Agastya and Rumi as they embark upon their daily emotional adventures including romance and drama.

The head of ALTBalaji, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share the teaser. On her Instagram account, she wrote, "

EID N AKSHAY TRITHYA WISHES N DUAAS FOR THE WORLD ! May we heal .. our world ourselves n our hearts ♥️ the Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need. Watch out for the trailer; #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on @altbalaji... We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

The teaser shows Agastya and Rumi talking about love. He asks, "What is love anyway? Ek glamorised four-letter word for self-inflicted pain." To which Rumi says, "Love, I chased relentlessly all my life only to realise what you may want may not be what you need. "

The video also portrays the couple's romantic moments from the past which will take you through a roller coaster ride. But apart from all the romance and drama, what caught the attention of fans was Sidharth's character's uncanny resemblance to that of Kabir Singh. Yes, post watching the teaser fans could not help but confuse Agastya's character with that of Shahid Kapoor's from his 2019 film.

People started sharing memes and reactions on how similar Sidharth Shukla's drunken glimpses and smoking clips from the promo reminded everyone of Kabir Singh.

Take a look at the Twitter users reactions here:





It's Agastya Rao, Not Kabir Singh .

BIG HIT by Big Man On the way 🔥#BrokenButBeautiful3 pic.twitter.com/2nYspc8JVi — . (@BBTHIRTEEN1) May 14, 2021

This One Scene Has All My Heart !!

FIERY !! INTENSE !! KABIR SINGH 🔥#BrokenButBeautiful3 pic.twitter.com/rLvIQzZt3T — The WebTEL (@TheWebTEL) May 14, 2021

Isn't the resemblance uncanny?

Meanwhile, talking about the previous seasons of 'Broken But Beautiful', it had Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the leads. And now Sidharth and Sonia have been roped in for the third season which will be releasing on May 29.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal