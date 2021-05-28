Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla revealed that there are few similarities between him and his on-screen character Agastya. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV's heartthrob Sidharth Shukla is in the news for his upcoming and much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3. In the series, he is essaying the role of Agastya, a heartbroken theatre director, while Sonia Rathee plays the role of his love interest. Speaking about his role, the Bigg Boss 13 winner spills the beans on being heartbroken a few times in real life and further added that there are few similarities between him and his on-screen character Agastya.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Sidharth said, "Well, I have experienced this emotion a few times in my life. I have learnt from it, and if I have made the mistake then I make sure that I don't make that mistake again. And if it's because of somebody else and I feel that I gave in too much then, I realise what are alarming bells and I just step back then."

Further revealing the similarities he shares with his on-screen character, he said that the situations Agastya is facing in the series are quite similar to what he has dealt with in his personal life.

Sidharth Shukla is going to make his digital debut with ALT Balaji's famous series Broken But Beautiful 3, alongside Sonia Rathee. The first two seasons starred Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey and were a great hit among the audience.

Though the leading stars of the third season are Sidharth and Sonia, the trailer hinted at Harleen and Vikrant's special appearance wherein they will come to console crying, Sonia.

Meanwhile, talking about intimate scenes in the series, Sonia told News18 that she was not worried about it. She said, "At the end of the day, you are telling a story, portraying reality, and this is what happens in reality. Once I got that in my mind, it felt like any other scene. It didn’t feel like oh, my God, I’m doing a kissing scene, or oh, my God, what will people think? It’s a story and it’s what they do. So, yeah, I wasn’t super apprehensive towards it."

The Broken But Beautiful Season 3 is going to stream on ALT Balaji and MX Player on May 29, 2021.

