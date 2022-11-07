Britney Spears Reveals She Has ‘Incurable Nerve Disorder’, Adds ‘I Get Relief From Symptoms While Dancing’ | Watch

Britney Spears took to her Instagram on Monday to reveal that she is suffering from ‘incurable nerve disorder’. Sharing a video of herself dancing, the American star wrote about feeling numb on the right side of her body.

In a long post, Britney wrote, “I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

The 40-year-old continued, “ … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head.”

“ … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it. It was like it was too scary to be here … although my instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here …,” continued Britney in her post.

She further talked about feeling relief from the pain while dancing. “it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain … it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength ….,” added Britney’s post.

“By the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly … I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off,” the ‘Hold Me Closer’ hitmaker added.

“Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now … either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria … I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning … I’m gonna vacuum now !!!” concluded Britney’s post.