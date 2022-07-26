Britney Spears' N*de Vintage Portrait Is Her Way Of 'Keeping It Classy'

American sensation, singer Britney Spears is one such celeb whose life has constantly been in limelight for one or other reasons. And, now Britney has raised the temperature of the internet on whole another level. On Tuesday, Birtney took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a 'Classy' n*de picture. Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer captioned the post, "KEEP IT CLASSY YALL" followed by kiss emoticons.

In the black and white vintage picture, the 'Criminal' singer could be seen sitting on a chair in front of the mirror, giving a hot n*de side pose to the camera, with some naughty sensual expressions. She accessorized her look with a black hat and a big feather string on her neck.

Soon after Britney shared this post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and showered praises on the legendary pop star for her boldness. "You're simply divine and iconic. you're so deeply loved and cherished" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "BRITNEY, YOU RULE THE WORLD"

This is not the first time that she shared her bold photos or videos on her socials, the singer recently dropped a topless video on her Instagram, from her honeymoon, in which she could be seen covering her private body parts with her hands.

Also, Spears was in news for getting hitched to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari in a close intimate wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, Spears released her last album 'Glory Back' in the year 2016, as per reports the Grammy winner is currently working on her new song after six years.

Also, reportedly Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have recorded a new version of the music legend's classic song 'Tiny Dancer' which can be released any time soon. According to the insider, Britney secured a "record-breaking deal" from Universal to record with Elton.