Britney Spears And Husband Sam Asghari Slam Singer's Ex-Husband Kevin Federline; Here's Why

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline for taking Britney's relationship with her son in public. Earlier, Kevin revealed that the singer's sons have been avoiding her for months now. And while there is no clarity as to whether the statement is true or not, Britney finally decided to respond to it.

Britney took to her Instagram story and responded to the claims. She wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children...As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I'm sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!"

Earlier on Saturday, Kevin Federline said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline said he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears levelled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet with her when she was pregnant with one of their sons. He also threatened to sue his ex-wife over the since-deleted statement.

Meanwhile, Britney's husband Sam Asghari also took note of the matter and posted a story and shared his thoughts on the matter. On Instagram, Sam wrote, "Kevin's gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements...I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside from him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by his approval of the cruel 13 years (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at the time of its conception as well."

"There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin's gravy train would end soon enough which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements." he added.

Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden didn't even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which was her third marriage this spring. The 40-year-old pop star has been in limelight for the n*de photos that she herself posts online, as per Page Six.

Spears and Federline were married between 2004 and 2006, and their relationship was chronicled in a reality show called "Britney and Kevin Chaotic."

Spears was earlier married to Jason Allen Alexander and then to American singer Kevin Federline, with whom she got separated in 2007.