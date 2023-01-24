British Censor Board Reveals Details Of Violence, S*x References In 'Pathaan', Gives It 12A Rating

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has assigned Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan a 12A rating. Their website has also provided a glimpse into the plot of the action film which includes violence, sex, and threats.

It is stated that the movie is centred around an undercover police officer and a former convict who jointly try to avert the release of a hazardous synthetic virus. The Siddharth Anand flick, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to release on January 25.

Spoiler Alert:

The BBFC website has a warning for viewers of the 146-minute action movie, indicating that it contains depictions of injury detail, s*x, threat, horror, and violence. In particular, the BBFC notes, "There is occasional sight of bloody facial injuries and also blood from a gunshot wound in the aftermath of violence. When characters are infected with a deadly virus they are shown with boils on their face."

Regarding s*x scenes, the website wrote, "There is a moderate s*x reference in which a woman rubs her bare knee against a man's clothed crotch. Later a man becomes embarrassed when a woman wears lingerie in a bedroom and asks him to tend to her wound.

"A woman presses a man's hand against her bare leg seductively. There are undetailed verbal references to prostitution and a man mistakenly uses the word 'boobles' instead of 'rubles' after becoming distracted in a comic scene." However, the description of the scenes did not indicate the characters involved in them.

Talking about the threat and horror scenes, the website shared, "A pregnant woman is shown gagged, tied and threatened with a gun". Additionally, "A woman and a man are briefly seen being waterboarded. Several characters find themselves in danger in a crashed, burning car and a woman falls into a frozen lake."

The website further shared that the action movie contains violent scenes. "There are shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting which includes punches, kicks, headbutts and throws. A man is beaten with sticks as he hangs upside down and another has his head struck against a metal bar.

"In order to avoid dying from a painful virus, a woman takes her own life by shooting herself in the head, but we do not see this onscreen. Mild bad language includes the terms 'bloody', 'screw', 'God', 'damn' and 'hell'," it said.

According to the BBFC website, one scene has been omitted from the film, yet it does not specify which one. The Indian Central Board of Film Certification granted Pathaan a UA rating, with ten cuts suggested by the CBFC such as Deepika Padukone's close-up shots and some dialogue alterations.