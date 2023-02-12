Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles Steals Show, Wins ‘Artist Of The Year’; Beyoncé Takes Home International Awards | See List

The Brit Awards 2023, Britain's pop music honors are back with Harry Styles standing as the big winner at the event, winning all four categories, he was nominated in, a week after his marvelous triumph at the Grammys.

Harry Style took home the coveted album of the year for 'Harry's House', song of the year for his hit pop song 'As It Was', Best pop/R&B act, and artist of the year awards as well. Hopping onto the stage, Harry Style turned emotional and thanked all his fans and supporters across the globe.

He said, "I'm really, really grateful for this and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight." Harry Styles also mentioned in his acceptance speech, dedicating the artist of the year award to a list of his favorite female singers.

Harry Styles rose to fame after appearing on the talent show 'The X Factor' as one of the members of the famous boy band 'One Direction.' Harry Styles also won two Grammy awards, earlier this month, including album of the year.

In his acceptance speech, he also said, "This night has been really special to me … Thank you so much for the welcome home. I'm so, so proud to be a British artist out there in the world. I'm so proud to be here tonight celebrating British artists and British music."

Chart-topper Beyoncé won the international song of the year for her song 'Break My Soul' and was also named the international artist of the year. Other than that British indie rockers 'Wet Leg' won group of the year and best new artist, whereas English pop rock band 'The 1975' won rock/alternative act.

Check the list for all the winners of Brit Awards 2023:



Album of the year: 'Harry's House', Harry Styles

Song of the year: 'As It Was', Harry Styles

Artist of the year: Harry Styles

Group of the year: Wet Leg

International artist of the year: Beyoncé

International group: Fontaines DC

International song of the year: 'Break My Soul', Beyoncé

Best new artist: Wet Leg

Best alternative/rock act: The 1975

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act: Aitch

Best dance act: Becky Hill

Best pop/r&b act: Harry Styles

Songwriter of the year: Kid Harpoon

Rising star: FLO

Producer of the year: David Guetta