Brit Awards 2021: Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to bag Global Icon award; check full winner list here
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Brit Awards 2021 was held on Tuesday in London to celebrate the best in British and international music. This year, for the first time, the award ceremony took place in May owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Held at the O2 Arena of the River Thames, this was the first live music event in a year where celebs didn't have to wear masks or maintain social distance.
The music award show marked many memorable moments, including Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo's performance and Taylor Swift's acceptance speech after becoming the first female artist to bag a Global Icon Award. Dua Lipa took home The Album of the Year awards while Harry Styles bagged the Single of the Year honour for his song Watermelon Sugar. Talking about the International solo artists' categories then, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish took home the award.
Here check out the complete list of winners:
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus WINNER
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar WINNER
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba feat DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia WINNER
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd WINNER
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim WINNER
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff WINNER
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv