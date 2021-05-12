Brit Awards 2021: Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo stole the show with their performance. Read on to check out complete list of winners

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Brit Awards 2021 was held on Tuesday in London to celebrate the best in British and international music. This year, for the first time, the award ceremony took place in May owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Held at the O2 Arena of the River Thames, this was the first live music event in a year where celebs didn't have to wear masks or maintain social distance.

The music award show marked many memorable moments, including Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo's performance and Taylor Swift's acceptance speech after becoming the first female artist to bag a Global Icon Award. Dua Lipa took home The Album of the Year awards while Harry Styles bagged the Single of the Year honour for his song Watermelon Sugar. Talking about the International solo artists' categories then, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish took home the award.

Here check out the complete list of winners:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar WINNER

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia WINNER

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd WINNER

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim WINNER

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff WINNER

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv