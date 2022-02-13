New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot this month. The couple will host an intimate ceremony, where only their close friends and family members will be present to attend the wedding, which is set to take place on February 21, 2022. Ahead of the wedding, Shibani Dandekar took to her social media and share a cute photo of herself that has convinced us that she's prepping for her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a photo of herself where she can be seen taking a nap on a couch. The picture seems to be from an airport lounge. Sharing the picture, Shibani wrote, "Exhausted but Excited!." Her caption has definitely hinted towards the preparation and festivities of her wedding which is coming ahead.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began dating in 2018 and now the couple is set to tie the nuptial knot. The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar.

During an interaction with the Bombay Times, Javed said that the wedding is set to take place on February 21, 2022.

"Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners," further adding that keeping the pandemic in mind, the wedding will be a "simple" affair and that they are "only calling a few people," Javed was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

While talking about his to-be daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar said, "She is a nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along well, which is great," in an interview with Bombay Times.

Farhan Akhtar is one of the finest director-actors in the country. The actor appeared in movies such as Rock On!! and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag whereas, Shibani Dandekar is known for her work in Four More Shots Please! and appeared as a host in the Indian Premier League.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen