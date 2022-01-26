New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mouni Roy is getting married to his long time beau in Goa and the wedding festivities have already begun as the actress held her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on January 26, Wednesday. Mouni looked radiant in a white lehenga with white flower jewellry for her Haldi.

Meanwhile, for the Mehendi ceremony, Mouni opted for a yellow embellished crop top and skirt with big Maang Tika and heavy gold earrings. She looked every bit gorgeous and her glow was unmissable.

Mouni is marrying her long-time beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. The photos of the pre-wedding festivities have made their way to Instagram as many celebs and fan pages shared them from the ceremony.

Among the celebs, Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Jia Mustafa, Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros, and others are attending Mouni's Goa pre-wedding festivities and are all set to attend the reportedly wedding on Jan 27.

See pics and videos from Mouni's Haldi and Mehendi Celebrations here:

Although Mouni has not yet confirmed her wedding rumours yet but earlier this week while she was boarding a flight to Goa from Mumbai Airport she thanked the photographers as they congratulated her on the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by reshma ayu (@reshmaayu_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by reshma ayu (@reshmaayu_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by reshma ayu (@reshmaayu_)

Earlier in December 2021, Mouni seemed to have hosted a bachelorette party in Goa. If reports are to be believed, due to Covid-19, strict precautions have been taken for the wedding and all the guests have been asked to submit negative RT-PCR reports and vaccine certificates while traveling to the wedding venue.

Mouni have been dating Suraj Nambiar from 2019. They had first met in 2019 in Dubai. The couple is expected to host a gran reception party friends and family upon returning to Mumbai.

Posted By: Ashita Singh