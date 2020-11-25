Farhan and Shibani were looking adorable together as they were posing underwater. Taking to Instagram, Shibani captioned the photo that is winning the heart of internet, check out

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are having their gala time on their trip to the Maldives along with Farhan's daughter Akira Akhtar. It has been three years that the couple are dating each other. The duo is blessing the feed of their fans as they are sharing their cool photos on Instagram.

Recently, the couple shared their photos from their scuba diving session. In the photo, the duo was looking adorable together as they were posing underwater. Taking to Instagram, Shibani captioned the photo that reads, "My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool, because that’s where we are in this picture. @faroutakhtar."

On the other hand, Farhan wrote, "Breathe with me .. @shibanidandekar. #padirefresher #orcadiveclub @scubanees."

However, what caught our attention was Shibani's reply to Farhan's [icture and what she commented is just winning our hearts, her comment reads, " “always ???? ??”

As Shibani dropped the picture, Farhan's daughter Akira too commented on it and said, "also the pool’ me and my bestfriend who’s a sleeping turtle and i will leave.” Shibani replied, “@akiraakhtar you are pro level! some of us need work!!” along with laughing emojis.

Have a look:

Farhan also shared a video of Akira's first dive in the Maldives and he captioned the video that reads, "Let sleeping turtles lie. @akiraakhtar ?? #scuba #maldives #firstdive”

Earlier, Shibani posted a heartfelt note on beau Farhan's birthday that reads, "Happy birthday my better half... thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life... you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you… Just being around you has taught me so much (mainly patience!!). You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’!! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little... be more ‘free-flowing’. To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together, late-night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word cross and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always… Can’t wait for the next round."

On the work front, Farhan is all set to go on floors with his forthcoming film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next, ‘Toofan’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma