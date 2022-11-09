  • News
Breathe: Into the Shadows Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Abhishek Bachchan’s Suspense Thriller

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Twitter Review: The all-new season stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menon and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 09:24 AM IST
Minute Read
Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Twitter Review: The new season aired on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Breathe’ has returned with an all-new season on November 9. With a stellar performance in ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Season 1, audiences are expecting to be wowed by the ‘Dasvi’ star’s performance yet again.

If you’re planning to watch ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Season 2 this week, take a look at these top 10 tweets to read what the netizens are saying about the Abhishek Bachchan-Amit Sadh series:

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ Season 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. ‘Aspirants’ fame actor Naveen Kasturia will also be a part of the show’s second season.

The psychological thriller has been helmed by Mayank Sharma, who also co-created season 1 along with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Talking about how digital streaming platforms have given stories an opportunity a global platform, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how the focus on OTT is on content. “When OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language – be in Indian or foreign,” said the ‘Big Bull’ star at the India Today conclave.

“There is a huge appetite for Indian story telling. Good content will always work no matter the medium… Fortunately, digital platforms do not put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content,” added Abhishek Bachchan.

The Bollywood star also spoke about working in the thriller genre and what drew him to the character, “It’s a very difficult genre to execute because thriller is a rarity. For me, it was the character that drew me to the project.”

“I loved Mayank’s writing… That is integral to a good thriller. It wasn’t superficial at all. If you are not emotionally invested, it goes to waste. Mayank has done a great job,” he added.

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

