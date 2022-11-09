Breathe: Into the Shadows Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Abhishek Bachchan’s Suspense Thriller

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Twitter Review: The new season aired on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Breathe’ has returned with an all-new season on November 9. With a stellar performance in ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Season 1, audiences are expecting to be wowed by the ‘Dasvi’ star’s performance yet again.

If you’re planning to watch ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Season 2 this week, take a look at these top 10 tweets to read what the netizens are saying about the Abhishek Bachchan-Amit Sadh series:

#BreatheIntoTheShadows 2 Review🫣



Breathe Into The Shadows⚡👇



Full Series Review Must Watch



Goosebumps 🙄🤯



All Episodes Explained and Review 👇👇

https://t.co/v7eQRcM3xM via @YouTube — Siraj Khan (@Sirajkhan005) November 8, 2022

BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS season 2 review



"TRIED TOO HARD"



Highlights- Kasturia and Sadh's performance, Color grading, Costume Design, Length and Pacing, Some interesting twists, decent ending.



Score - 67%



One time watch for S1 lovers.#BreatheIntoTheShadows #PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/rP2ELvThx7 — Serial Binger (@SerialBinger365) November 8, 2022

Breathe into the shadows season 2 review:

Abhishek Bachchan is just phenomenal in this series.

Amit Sadh is also as good as always.

A well written and a must watch series of this year.#breatheintotheshadows #AbhishekBachchan — Shani Talkss (@shani_talkss) November 8, 2022

Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 Review: Abhishek Bachchan impresses but the show doesn’t, Naveen Kasturia shines https://t.co/PK5oBqFNqB — ZBT News (@zbt_news) November 8, 2022

Watched Breathe Into The Shadows trailer and all I thought was this trio is all set to break the records💯 pic.twitter.com/E0wTlDsHws — Anushree Kalla (@anushreewrites_) November 4, 2022

New season of Breathe Into The Shadows is all set to leave you breathless 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eErjv9A69R — The Ordinary Talks (@Ordinary_Talks) November 8, 2022

Breathe into the shadows season 2

Abhishek Bachchan is just phenomenal in series. Like Father Like SON 🧨

Amit Sadh is also as good as always.

A well written and a must watch series of this year#breatheintotheshadows #AbhishekBachchan@juniorbachchan @SrBachchan @PrimeVideoIN — IMS (@imssharma11) November 9, 2022

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ Season 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. ‘Aspirants’ fame actor Naveen Kasturia will also be a part of the show’s second season.

The psychological thriller has been helmed by Mayank Sharma, who also co-created season 1 along with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Talking about how digital streaming platforms have given stories an opportunity a global platform, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how the focus on OTT is on content. “When OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language – be in Indian or foreign,” said the ‘Big Bull’ star at the India Today conclave.

“There is a huge appetite for Indian story telling. Good content will always work no matter the medium… Fortunately, digital platforms do not put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content,” added Abhishek Bachchan.

The Bollywood star also spoke about working in the thriller genre and what drew him to the character, “It’s a very difficult genre to execute because thriller is a rarity. For me, it was the character that drew me to the project.”

“I loved Mayank’s writing… That is integral to a good thriller. It wasn’t superficial at all. If you are not emotionally invested, it goes to waste. Mayank has done a great job,” he added.

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.