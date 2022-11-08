BREATHE Into The Shadows 2 Releases Tomorrow, Taking A Look Back To Find the Quest of ‘C-16’

The Crime Drama, Breathe Into The Shadows 2, starring actor Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nitya Menen in the lead roles, revolves around the lives of a couple and their struggles about finding their missing daughter. The 12-episode thriller series showcases the emotions of fear, anger and manipulation.

Marking the debut digital project of Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe Into The Shadows 1 with Amazon Prime, the actor has done a decent justice to the role where Abhishek Bachchan is seen portraying Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, a successful psychiatrist, and also a kidnapper named J.

The Plot:

The pompous plot manifests around Bachchan, where he is shown to go to extreme situations in order to save his only daughter Siya. As with the disappearance of his daughter and with no help from the police, the couple mysteriously receives a package which ultimately reveals that Siya is still alive and remains in captivity. However, the couple is ordered with a set of instructions to carry a series of murder in order to seek the return of Siya. The kidnapper revealed to be J (Bachchan himself) explains the pattern of the murders based on the 10 sins of ‘Ravan’.