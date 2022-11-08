BREATHE Into The Shadows 2 Releases Tomorrow, Taking A Look Back To Find the Quest of ‘C-16’

Updated: Tue, 08 Nov 2022 01:07 PM IST
The Crime Drama, Breathe Into The Shadows 2, starring actor Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nitya Menen in the lead roles, revolves around the lives of a couple and their struggles about finding their missing daughter. The 12-episode thriller series showcases the emotions of fear, anger and manipulation.
Marking the debut digital project of Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe Into The Shadows 1 with Amazon Prime, the actor has done a decent justice to the role where Abhishek Bachchan is seen portraying Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, a successful psychiatrist, and also a kidnapper named J.
The Plot:
The pompous plot manifests around Bachchan, where he is shown to go to extreme situations in order to save his only daughter Siya. As with the disappearance of his daughter and with no help from the police, the couple mysteriously receives a package which ultimately reveals that Siya is still alive and remains in captivity. However, the couple is ordered with a set of instructions to carry a series of murder in order to seek the return of Siya. The kidnapper revealed to be J (Bachchan himself) explains the pattern of the murders based on the 10 sins of ‘Ravan’.
As the episodes go by, the details of the murders are revealed with the emotions of anger, lust and fear revolving around every victim. The murders are eventually discovered by the police, with the entry of an enthralled policeman where the cat and mouse chase begins. Just when the climax hits, it is revealed that J himself is Avinash, suffering from a Multi-Personality Disorder. The representation of childhood trauma into criminal behavior is perfectly captured by the series, where the case is ultimately solved and closed. In the end Avinash is admitted to a mental asylum, whereas the plot twists when it is revealed that J has a secret girlfriend named Shirley, where she receives a note from J with ‘Ç-16 written in it.
Recently, the makers dropped a small recap video of the first season marking the entry of a new character Victor played by Naveen Kasturia. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment with the direction given by Mayank Sharma, this much-awaited Amazon original is releasing tomorrow in India and in 240 other countries. As “The Unstoppable force meets the immovable object”, the crowding buzz for Breathe Into The Shadows 2 is being highly anticipated by the fans.