Breathe Into The Shadows 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Abhishek Bachchan's Crime-Drama

ABHISHEK Bachchan-starrer 'Breathe Into The Shadows' impressed the audience with its mysterious elements and the actor was seen in a completely different role for the series. Now, the show will be back with a second season and Abhishek Bachchan has announced the release date as well. The series also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in lead roles.

Announcing the new season and sharing the first look, Abhishek wrote, "It's time to #BreatheIntoTheShadows once again..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

When And Where To Watch Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2:

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

The official synopsis reads, "Dr Avinash Sabharwal (Bachchan) finds his 6-year-old daughter Siya kidnapped by a masked man. The kidnapper demands that Sabharwal kills a man in order to get his daughter back. The plot revolves around the lengths Avinash will go to save his daughter."

Amit Sadh recently talked about his character and revealed that the show has impacted him emotionally, physically and mentally. "Breathe has greatly impacted me emotionally, physically, and mentally. It has been a long journey to get into the skin of Kabir Sawant for each season," he told India Today. Amit was also in the first instalment of the Breathe franchise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Netflix's film Dasvi, for which he received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.