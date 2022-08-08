'Breath Of Fresh Air': Nagarjuna Praises Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan's most anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. The actor will return to the big screen after four years, therefore, the audience is even more excited about the film. Recently, Aamir and his co-star Naga Chaitanya hosted a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for the Telugu stars and Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna also attended the screening. Nagarjuna praised both the actors on social media and called the film 'a breath of fresh air'.

Sharing a picture with Aamir and Chaitanya, he wrote in the post, “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!”

Earlier, Aamir khan hosted a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar at Chiranjeevi's home. Chiranjeevi also praised the film and presented the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, Aamir recently opened up about the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on social media and expressed his sadness. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said as quoted by India Today.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The release date of Laal Singh Chaddha got delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritam composed the music for the film and Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the songs. Meanwhile, Mohan Kannan, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices to the songs. The movie will release on August 11, 2022.