New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: There are many difficult things in life but one thing that is never easy is Breakup. When two people are in love, they share mushy moments, emotions, and they make memories. However, when a relationship ends, most of the time things turn ugly as that leaves a person in pain. Every year, February 21 is celebrated as Break Up Day. This day falls on the seventh day of Anti-Valentine Week. On this day, we are bringing some heart-wrenching breakup stories of Bollywood celebs that will leave you shocked.

1. Abhishkek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor

There was a time when Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor painted the town red as they were much in love. Not only this, but their engagement was also announced on Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday. Later, after a few months, their engagement was called off, and the reason remains a mystery.

2. Deepika Padukone- Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were the 'it' Jodi of Bollywood, and their chemistry on and off-screen was pretty evident to everyone. However, they parted ways and according to the buzz on social media and several media reports, it so happened because Ranbir cheated on her. Well, we do not know what happened between the two, but one thing was sure, we all loved the Jodi of 'Naina and Kabir'.

3. Hrithik Roshan-Suzanne Khan

There was a time when Hrithik and Suzanne were known as the power couple of Bollywood, and they were married for 13 years. However, things did not go down well between them and they decided to part ways. The news of their divorce came as the biggest shocker in the tinsel-town.

4. John Abraham-Bipasha Basu

They were the 'perfect jodi' of Bollywood. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu dated for ten long years, and the rumours were everywhere that the couple was set to get married. However, after that, they suddenly called their relationship quits, and gave a big shock to everyone.

5. Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor

The Bollywood's 'It' couple who was famous for grabbing headlines for their every move, dated for five long years. Kareena and Shahid's love was evident to everyone, and the news of their breakup surely left most people in tears. It is also reported that after their breakup, they distanced each other and did not even see each other for seven years.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma