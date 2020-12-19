Ladies such as Neena Gupta, Sarika are the first few actresses of their generation who got pregnant out of wedlock and continued to nurture their kids without bothering what people will think. Here we have brought you the list of celebs who have set a praiseworthy example.

Time and again the new generations are bashing stereotypes and teaching the world to accept things at its face value. The recent example of it is in our Bollywood, i.e stunning singer Neha Kakkar who announce pregnancy with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Pregnancy is one of the beautiful phases of life and everyone cherishes the moment forever. However, with changing time people have also changed the perception of bearing a kid or getting pregnant before wedlock. Many celebs in our industry chose the challenging way and didn't fear what people are going to say.

Looking at the entertainment industry, this is not the first celeb couple who announced the good news before or out of the wedlock. Ladies such as Neena Gupta, Sarika are the first few actresses of their generation who got pregnant out of wedlock and continued to nurture their kids without bothering what people will think.

Here we have brought you the list of celebs who have set a praiseworthy example.

1. Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh

Only seven weeks ago, the singer was hitting the headlines after tying the knot with her beau and now husband Rohan. Her mushy wedding pics have didn't even faded from her fans mind and Neha is here with another good news. Yesterday, Saki Saki singer took the internet by storm by confirming her pregnancy.

2. Kalki Koechlin

Bollywood beauty gave birth to a beautiful baby girl last year out of wedlock. Kalki surprised everyone when she broke the news of pregnancy with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

3. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is among the first celeb who comes in our mind, the actress who was dating West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards back then got pregnant with his kid. When the cricketer refused to divorce his first wife, the actress decided to raise her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own.

4. Konkona Sen Sharma-Ranvir Shorey

Talented actress of B-town got married in a hush-hush ceremony with Ranvir Shorey and after few months announced her pregnancy. Well, there were also reports that the baby was born out of wedlock, however, both the actor refrained commenting on it.

5. Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Just like Konkana Sen Sharma, Neha Dhupia also got married in a hush-hush ceremony in her first trimester with beau-now husband Angad.

6. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya

Actress and model Natasa and beau Hardik announced the pregnancy after few months of getting engaged. Rumours are that the baby has born out of wedlock as they didn't drop any marriage pics except one.

7. Gabriella Demetriades-Arjun Rampal

The model and Arjun welcomed their bundle of joy out of wedlock a year ago and till date, they haven't got married.

8. Sarika-Kamal Haasan

Veteran actress Sarika and Kamal Haasan were painting the town red while the two were dating back then. Sarika gave birth to her first daughter Shruti Haasan while she was still living-in with Kamal. It was after two years of Shruti's birth that the two got married.

9. Amy Jackson

Bollywood beauty Amy announced her pregnancy after getting engaged with beau George PAnayiotou last year. She gave birth to her son out of wedlock and now the couple is planning to get married.

10. Celina Jaitly

Bollywood actress Celina got married to beau-now husband Peter Haag in 2011 and welcomed the twins in less than nine months of the marital bliss.

