Brahmastra's Music Journey To Kickstart Tomorrow With Release Of 'Kesariya' Song

Ever since the teaser of Brahmastra's song 'Kesariya' was released, fans have been demanding the release of the full song. Now, the makers of Brahmastra have fulfilled the audience's wish as Kesariya will come out tomorrow, June 17. Sharing the news with fans, director Ayan Mukherjee penned a heartfelt note for the composer Pritam and revealed that the song is about Shiva and Isha's love, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Announcing the news, Ayan wrote, "Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the Launch of Kesariya!".

He further thanked the music composer Pritam for his hard work and dedication. Ayan wrote, "Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmāstra! I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision."

Ayan further revealed that he wanted to launch a song just about Shiva at first. He wrote, "To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of Brahmāstra…But there was SO much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)!"

Ayan said that Kesariya is about Shiva and Isha's love and it is the core of Brahmastra. And now, I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and ISHA… and their Love, which, is the Core of Brahmāstra…! Hope you guys enjoy the song when it drops tomorrow, enjoy its beauty and simplicity, and that it adds some joy to your lives !! P.S.: Do look out for the Song in all our South Languages … Each version has a distinct identity and we’ve done our best on each of them!", Ayan wrote.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.