New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated film of the year 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit the silver screens on September 9. Months ahead of the release, the makers of the film released the teaser of the song Kesariya. As soon as the teaser of the song went on the internet, it create a massive buzz among the audience, and since then, fans were desperately asking music composer Pritam to share the complete song.

Now, the music composer has promised fans that the trailer of the film will soon be released along with the full song Kesariya. Taking to Instagram, Pritam penned a long note that mentioned that the song will be launched in the months closer to release.

Pritam wrote, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song, and we have even had discussions internally about it! However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world, and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months. (sic)."

Take a look at Pritam's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritam (@ipritamofficial)

The much-anticipated film will feature newlyweds Alia and Ranbir in lead roles. This will be the first time, when Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space together. Alia and Ranbir's wedding was the talk of the town in the past couple of months, and finally the duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on April 14. The ceremony was an intimate affair where only close friends and family members were invited.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen