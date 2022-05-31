New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of 2022 and has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience ever since its announcement. Now, the wait is over for all fans as the first teaser of Brahmastra has been released. The teaser has increased the audience's excitement even more as it looks visually stunning.

Karan Johar has shared the teaser of Brahmastra on social media. He wrote, "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours! But before that, don’t miss the Brahmāstra TRAILER on JUNE 15TH! #Brahmastra".

In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours!✨



But before that, don’t miss the Brahmāstra TRAILER on JUNE 15TH!#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/xsU8khv5fr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

The teaser reveals that the trailer of Brahmastra will release on June 15. The teaser looks grand and epic and has introduced the other characters of the film as well. At the end of the video, we hear Ranbir's voice, "Ab Khel Shuru". The first glimpse of Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna is also revealed in the teaser. The special effects in the film look very grand and amazing.

The audience has praised the teaser as well. One person wrote, "This one looks stunningly epic. Unexpected visuals. Hoping for the story to be equally good and if so. Sky would be the limit !!" Another commented, "Super! Looking forward to watching it !".

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared her first look from the film on her birthday. She wrote, "happy birthday to me can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra".

A few months ago, the motion poster of Brahmastra was also released. Karan Johar wrote, "Bow down to the fire that's Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022".

Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy and will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.The movie is a trilogy and the first part is "Part One: Shiva". Brahmastra is a pan-India film which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

