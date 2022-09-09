Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan Trends Big Time On Twitter With Fans Hailing Him For 'Epic' Cameo

The most anticipated film of the year 'Brahmastra' is finally here. Ever since the announcement, the audience was excited to watch Brahmastra. Moreover, the makers generated more and more curiosity amongst the audience with the new promos from the film. One of the promos caught the fans' attention, in which the actor looked like Shah Rukh Khan. Later, Mouni Roy, who plays the role of Junoon, confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie.

*Spoiler Alert* As Brahmastra has released today, fans were happy to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen and #ShahRukhKhan has been trending all over social media. Take a look at fans' reactions.

Earlier, a clip was leaked from Brahmastra which showed Shah Rukh Khan's face.

Meanwhile, Director Ayan Mukerji expressed his gratitude for the journey while making Brahmastra. He wrote, "With Love and Light…"

He added, "Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…! And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners - Our Audiences! Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva. Released This Day. 09.09.2022".

Ahead of Brahmastra's release, Ayan shared a glimpse of Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor). Sharing the video, he wrote, "4 DAYS TO GO…*We finally finished our last touches on Brahmāstra early this morning… Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right.*Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday - the man whose story this film really is !"

He also addressed fans' concern about revealing too much about the movie in the promos. "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen. *A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL," Ayan wrote.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.