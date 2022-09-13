Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer To Stream On Disney+Hotstar? All You Need To Know

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra was released on the big screen around the world and has smashed all box office records to become the biggest non-holiday release. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has minted over 150 crores in just 3 days of its release and the as per several analysts the movie is on the roll to break several other records as well.

Amid, massive box office success, there are constant talks about the film and its OTT digital premiere date as movie buffs and especially OTT viewers are waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's Astraverse to release online.

Brahmastra OTT Release Date:

Brahmastra will soon release on OTT platforms and as per reports, Disney+ Hotstar has purchased the OTT rights to the movie. According to the buzz on Brahmastra's OTT rights were sold to Disney+ Hotstar because Disney was also the distribution partner for Brahmastra's PR campaign.

That said, the date of Brahmastra's OTT release is still anyone's guess. But, Brahmastra's OTT release could take place in October 2022. As per trends in the market, moviemakers nowadays keep a 6-week gap between the theatrical and OTT release of their movies. Brahmastra was released on September 9 worldwide.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.