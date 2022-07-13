Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Is A Modern Day Hero With Mystical Powers In 'Concept Of Astraverse' | Watch

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is all set to release in theatres on September 9, this year. Ahead of the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Astraverse-inspired film, makers have released 'Vision of Astraverse' on Wednesday. Producer Karan Johar, Director Ayan Mukerji, and Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a clip which briefly explain the vision behind 'Astraverse'. the idea has a secret society of sages protecting the world with Astras and passing the baton to the next ages after ages.

Taking to Instagram Ayan Mukerji shared the clip and wrote, “While Brahmāstra is a work of fiction, my attempt has been to celebrate Indian spirituality, in my own way, through this movie."

He added, “On this very auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wanted to share a little more in-depth about the concept of Brahmāstra – a movie through which I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots… Hope you guys enjoy our imagination!”

In the clip, Ayan Mukerji can be seen explaining the concept of Astraverse and how the idea is inspired from mystical period and is based on modern times. The Astraverse is a universe of different and powerful astras protected by some blessed powerful sages. He also explained that these astras are re based on the elements — earth, wind, fire, water — and can also harness the power of animals such as monkeys and bulls. But there is one ‘astra’ that is more powerful than them all, the ‘brahmastra’.

He went on to explain how this world is saved and protected and now in modern times the baton is passed to Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who is yet to discover that he is no ordinary but a miracle 'Agniastra'

Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others. The film will be released in theatres in different languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.