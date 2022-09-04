Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Film Off To Flying Start With Great Advance Booking

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' is set to make a record-breaking start at the box office. As per trend insider, the movie might change the map of the box office. The advance booking numbers have received an earth-shattering response with approximately 27,000 tickets being sold at three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, a lot of the audience has been also attracted to IMAX shows. People should note that the movie will only be premiered in a 3D version for advance booking. Meanwhile, the 2D version of the film is expected to go live next week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “’BRAHMASTRA’” ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS…Finally, some relief for the industry…Received #Brahmastra *day-wise data* [advance booking} of *a leading multiplex chain*…Observations… Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only}.”

He further, said that the movie will contribute about 63 per cent of the total ticket sales. He further predicted that 25 per cent of the business is expected on Saturday and 12 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, In order to observe National Cinema Day on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) along with the cinemas have decided to put down the ticket prices on movies across the country.

People can watch the film for just Rs 75, and 4000 theatre chains are participating in the event. Further, the theaters will sell the tickets at a regular price for a week post the release of the film. However, on 16th September, the tickets for the movie will be sold at a discounted rate.

About 'Brahmastra'

The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli will present the film in the South. The movie will hit the big screens on September 9.