Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Show Magic Of Love In New Song 'Rasiya' | Watch

BRAHMASTRA is the talk of the town these days after its successful run at the box office. Moreover, the songs of Brahmastra are ruling the hearts of many and are chartbusters. From Kesariya to Deva Deva, these songs are still trending on social media. In theatres, the audience heard a new song 'Rasiya' and instantly fell in love with it. Since then, the audience has been demanding to hear the full versions of the song. The makers have finally released the song on the audience's demand.

Sharing the teaser, Dharma Productions wrote, "You asked. We heard. Feel the ultimate magic of love with #Rasiya!"

Rasiya is composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi.

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a cameo roles.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen as Vanarastra in the film and Deepika was seen as Amrita. Meanwhile, it is reported that Ranveer Singh will be seen as Deva in Brahmastra 2. As per the reports, the makers will start working on Brahmastra 2 by the end of 2022.

"Ayan has more or less written the script for the entire Trilogy before he started shooting Part 1. Now he needs to fine-tune Part 2, make it more racy and perhaps accentuate the plot points which have been liked in the first part. Karan Johar (the producer of the Trilogy) and his co-producers Fox-Star are keen to kick off Part 2 sooner rather than later. Ayan wants to take a break before getting into Part 2. But it looks like he won’t be allowed any respite,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The movie has earned Rs 360 cr worldwide at the box office. Expressing gratitude, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv) putting out some good pure energy for…"

"What the Film has achieved so far! The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!)" he wrote.

Talking about Brahmastra Part 2, Ayan wrote, "PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you."