Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva Unlocks His Powers In New Song 'Deva Deva' | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra's musical journey moves on to the second song 'Deva Deva'. After giving a glimpse into Shiva and Isha's love story in 'Kesariya', Deva Deva showcases Shiva's superpowers. Director Ayan Mukerji earlier said that Deva Deva is the 'soul of Brahmastra'. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the music video also features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing the song, Dharma Movies wrote, "Presenting the power of light. Immerse yourself & let it awaken the fire in you!".

Deva Deva is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Before Deva Deva's release, Ayan Mukerji shared some details about the song. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "DEVA DEVA. (Song out Tomorrow). A Song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his Powers. And in doing this, he fills all the Fire around him with Divine Energy."

He added, "Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe…A Song in which our hero Shiva achieves his Potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the Fire Within!".

Ayan further wrote about the importance of Deva Deva to him. "A Song that has given me so much Energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…Given me Strength whenever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in last few years! Given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night ! Given me Moments of Singing Loudly and Badly in the car when I’m driving around alone ! Most importantly, Given Soul to my Life and Brahmāstra (which is one and the same thing)!", he wrote.

"The Chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song - is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple, but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the Song. I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the Song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the Universe. Hope you guys like what we have for you tomorrow, and I hope the Song gives to everyone, everything that it has given me!!!", Ayan added in the end.

Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.