Brahmastra Pre-Release Event With Alia, Ranbir And Jr NTR Cancelled Last Minute In Hyderabad

The pre-release event of the much-anticipated film of the year 'Bramastra' was cancelled in Hyderabad. The event was cancelled last minute leaving all the fans extremely upset. The grand pre-release event included JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor and was supposed to take place at Ramoji Film from 6 PM.

In order to attend the event, thousands of fans were seen at the venue and were enthralled to meet their favourite stars. However, at the last moment, fans were informed that due to some 'unforeseen circumstances the event has been cancelled. Meanwhile, a press conference was supposed to be organsised today (September 2) at 8 PM, which would have included Nagarjuna Akkineni and SS Rajamouli in it.

Yesterday, the team of the film reached Hyderabad. Meanwhile, fan clubs Jr NTR have been tweeting and asking fans who were gathered at the venue to return back home safely.

“Go back safely @tarak9999 fans! We need official apologies from the production house and the organizers of the event,” read a tweet.

#BrahmastraPreRelease Event Update 🚨



Here's notifying the audience, cinema lovers & fans of Young Tiger @tarak9999 that today's Pre-Release Event of #Brahmastra has been cancelled.



We request all the fans to cooperate.#NTRForBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/Lvg5FJDKWp — Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) September 2, 2022

Last week, the director of the movie, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram account and shared a special post. Sharing the post, the director wrote, "NTR for BRAHMASTRA. Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmastra's Sky is now NTR... who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie's biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect, and gratitude have no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmastra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe #brahmastra."

About the film 'Brahmastra'

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The movie is set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. The movie is one of the most anticipated film of the year.