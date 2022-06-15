New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the wait is over! The trailer for the much-talked-about film Brahmastra is released and one may say that it will give you goosebumps. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles the film is all set to release in theatres on September 9th this year. Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus set on mythology-based fantasy is all things fire and more.

The intriguing trailer promises to unfold of mystery behind the Astraverse and how Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor is a big part of the ultimate weapon 'Brahmastra'

Sharing it, the makers wrote, "And here it is, the Trailer of Brahmāstra. Get ready to enter a never seen before world of Ancient Indian Astras."

Also starring Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the film revolves around Shiva, a man with supernatural powers and his wife Isha (essayed by Alia). Big B is seen essaying the role of professor Arvind Chaturvedi while Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist.

Check out the trailer here:

Ahead of the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shared a special message for the audience.

Alia, who will play the role of Isha, took to Instagram and shared her excitement and nervousness about the trailer release. She said, "Gentle but forceful reminder that Bramastra trailer is releasing tomorrow, that is June 15 in the morning. It's a very big deal, a big moment for all of us and we are very excited. I haven't slept in a week because I have been so nervous and I have seen the trailer 25-30 times."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who will play the role of Shiva, also expressed his excitement and request the audience to watch the film. He said, "Guys, tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva comes out tomorrow. I know that you guys have been waiting for this movie for a long time and I am eagerly waiting for your response. Actually, I am dying from inside. I have got an opportunity to be a part of like Brahmastra. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver and kidney, we have given our everything to make this film."

Posted By: Ashita Singh