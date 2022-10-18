Brahmastra OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Epic Love Saga

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen on the big screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to premiere on digital streaming platform. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama film will be released on OTT platform in October 2022.

‘Brahmastra’ released in theaters on September 9, 2022 and minted over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, with Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia appearing in special cameos in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

According to Binged.com, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will premiere on Diwali 2022 for the audiences to enjoy at the ease of their homes. ‘Brahmastra’ will be released on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on October 23.

Notably, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned trilogy of the Astraverse created by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The filmmaker took to his social media account shortly after the release of the film to announce that he has already started working on ‘Part Two: Dev’.

“I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…!” wrote Ayan in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Meanwhile, it is being widely reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will star together in ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. It is also being rumored that Hrithik Roshan or Ranbir Kapoor might play the lead role in the film, but no official confirmation by the makers have been made yet.

A glimpse of Deepika Padukone from ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ was spotted by eager fans of the actor. Fans have speculated that Deepika will be playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s character ‘Shiva’’s mom ‘Amrita’ in the film, while Ranveer Singh will play the titular role of ‘Dev’ in part two.