Brahmastra On OTT: Rights For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Sold To Disney+ Hotstar For THIS Amount

The OTT rights for Brahmastra have been sold to Disney+ Hotstar. (Image Credits: Instagram/AyanMukerji)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been doing wonders at the box-office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the Karan Johar production has raked in over Rs 200 crores at the worldwide box-office within 4 days of its release.

Social media has been abuzz with fan theories and speculations about the next installments of the fantasy trilogy. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film on OTT platforms.

Big-budget movies in the past have received a staggering amount for selling the digital rights to leading platforms. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which did a monstrous business at the global box-office, sold its digital streaming rights for a staggering amount of Rs 350 crore.

Not too far behind was Yash’s blockbuster sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, which sold its OTT rights for a whopping amount of Rs 320 crore. Akshay Kumar too, sold his direct-to-OTT film Laxmmi Bomb to Disney+ Hotstar for over Rs 100 crores.

According to several reports, the rights for Brahmastra have already been sold to OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. Reportedly, the digital platform bought the rights to the Ranbir-Alia film for Rs 80 crore.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been enjoying a dream run at the box-office. The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan, crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box-office within 5 days of its release.

Director Ayan Mukerji has revealed his plans of working on the second installment of the film, Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, by early next year. The filmmaker aims to release the film by December 2025.

It is widely being speculated who will play the lead role in Brahmastra 2. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Amrita, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva’s mother, in the second part. From Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan, several names have been cropping up to play the male lead, Dev, in part two.