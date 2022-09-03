Brahmastra New Promo: Witness The World Of Astras In New Promo Of Ranbir, Alia-Starrer | Watch

Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. As the movie is going to release in just 6 days, the audience is very excited to watch the film. Moreover, the makers are releasing the new promo every day to create more curiosity among the audience. The Brahmastra team has released a pre-release promo and has given some new glimpses of the film.

Sharing the new promo, Ayan wrote, "TICKET BOOKINGS OPEN NOW. OUR PRE-RELEASE PROMO! *6 DAYS TO GO…*(Can’t believe it !) *3D will be extra special on this one, as will IMAX! *September 9th - The Light is Coming!".

The trailer opens with Junoon (played by Mouni Roy) trying to get the Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Shiva, Isha and Guru Ji (played by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan respectively) try to stop Junoon's plan. The trailer also gives a glimpse of all the Astras- Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Jalastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush and Agnyastra.

As the film's release date is coming near, director Ayan Mukerji shared his excitement and nervousness on social media. He wrote, "Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me…"

"But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!", he added.

Earlier, Brahmastra's pre-release event was supposed to happen in Hyderabad and Jr NTR was going to join the star cast. The event later got cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Later, the star cast, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR attended the press meet in Hyderabad.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan will also have a cameo role in the film. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo appearance. The movie will be a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. The first part of this trilogy is named 'Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva'. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.