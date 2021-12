New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is over for all fans as Brahmastra's first motion poster was revealed at a special event in Delhi on Wednesday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie will release on September 9, 2022. The much-awaited movie is the first part of the trilogy.





Posted By: Ashita Singh