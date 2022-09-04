Brahmastra Makers To Face A Whooping Loss Of Rs 1.5 Crore After Cancellation Of Hyderabad Event

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' is all set to make noise on the big screens on September 9. Prior to the release of the film, a huge 'pre-release event' was organised in Hyderabad. However, the event turned into a big-time disappointment, when the organisers informed the audience will not be able to see their favourite stars as the event has been cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Now, as per the media report, it is being said that the anticipated loss that the makers can face a whooping loss of Rs 1.50 crore. Yes, you read that right. According to ETimes, a massive loss has to be faced by the makers due to the cancellation of the event.

“There was proper police permission but due to overcrowding the permission was revoked the makers must have lost about Rs 1.50 crore," the source said.

As soon as the news of the event cancellation surfaced online, fans were extremely disappointed. However, later that evening, the team of Brahmastra met the media and explained the situation.

Explaining the entire scenario of the cancellation of the event, Rajamouli said, “The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Bhrahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed on Ganpati duty."

He further said that Ranbir was supposed to give a huge performance where the actor would have explained about playing with fire, the power his character Shiva possesses in the movie.

"Hopefully, we will do it once Bhramastra becomes a huge success," he added.

Jr NTR was the special guest of the evening. He also apologised to the fans for the cancellation. “I would like to apologise to all my fans and the national media who were very excited about the event," he said.

About 'Brahmastra'

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli will present the film in the South. Telugu actor Nagarjuna also plays a vital role in the Ranbir-Alia-led film