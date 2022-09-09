Brahmastra: Is There Any Post-Credit Scene In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt-Starrer?

RANBIR Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' is finally here. Ayan Mukerji's directorial has been one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and the audience was excited to watch Brahmastra ever since the announcement. As Brahmastra will be a trilogy, fans wondered if there is going to be any post-credit scene or not. In a film franchise like Marvel, there is always a post-credit scene which makes the audience excited to watch the other instalments. For the fans who haven't watched the film yet, watch out for spoilers.

*Spoilers Alert*

As soon as the film ends, the title for Brahmastra part 2 is revealed. The title of the second instalment is 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'. However, there is no post-credit scene in the film other than the title reveal.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan also has an epic cameo in the film and he has been trending on social media after the movie's release.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji expressed his gratitude for the journey while making Brahmastra. He wrote, "With Love and Light…Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…! And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners - Our Audiences! Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva. Released This Day. 09.09.2022."

Ayan also addressed fans' concern about revealing too much about the movie in the promos. He wrote, "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen. *A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie was released on September 9, 2022.