New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The visuals are in and the verdict will be out in the months to follow on the first part of Ayan Mukherjee’s trilogy ‘Brahmastra’. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is still not done garnering praises and accolades for her portrayal in and as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, dropped the first look of her character Isha in ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’. While the actor Alia Bhatt stuns the visual frames with her impressive expressionist eccentricity, it’s the fervour of her character Isha that stokes interest about how the first part of the trilogy is going to be like.

The first look opens with a drop of a liquid falling from outer space on Isha’s face, in what appears to be a backdrop of fire. It then wishes Alia ‘Happy Birthday’ by quickly replacing actor’s name with her character’s identity, Isha. The next few frames drop the hints of a diverse character arc that Alia plays in this Ayan Mukherjee trilogy. In one of the frames, surrounded by fire, Alia can be seen holding a fainted Ranbir Kapoor.

By the end of the promo, the makers drop the release date of the first part of trilogy, ‘Brahmastra Part One Shiva’. The film is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

"happy birthday to me (sic), an’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!," Alia Bhatt wrote.

Watch the full promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Written by Ayan Mukherjee, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma of ‘Mirzapur’ fame and Dhruv Sehgal (of Netflix’s ‘Little Things’ fame). Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a special appearance in the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma