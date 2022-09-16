Brahmastra Earns Rs 300 Cr Worldwide; 10 Hindi Films That Smashed Box Office Records Globally

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' has been hitting the headlines these days and has been smashing the box office records. After the poor box office performance of many big Bollywood films, Brahmastra broke the box office curse of Bollywood with amazing records. According to the production house Dharma Productions, Brahmastra has collected Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Meanwhile, according to Box Office India, Brahmastra's Hindi version has collected over Rs 146 crores at the box office in India.

Talking about the worldwide collection, several Bollywood movies broke many records at the box office. In this list, Aamir Khan's Dangal tops the box office charts.

1. Dangal- Rs 1968 cr

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Rs 918 crore

3. Secret Superstar- Rs 875 cr

4. PK- Rs 769 cr

5. Sultan- Rs 614 cr

6. Sanju- Rs 586 cr

7. Padmavat- Rs 571 cr

8. Tiger Zinda Hai- Rs 564 cr

9. Dhoom 3- Rs 556 cr

10. War- Rs 475 cr

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji earlier expressed his gratitude to the audience for loving Brahmastra. He wrote, "The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality."

Brahmastra also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles. Shah Rukh Khan was seen as Vanarastra in the film, who was a scientist. Meanwhile, Deepika's cameo role was not revealed. As per the reports, Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be a part of Brahmastra Part 2 and will essay the role of Amrita and Deva respectively.