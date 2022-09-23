Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Reveals Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Fees For Film | Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' has managed to win hearts on the big screen. The movie is doing impressive business at the box office as it has already garnered Rs 360 crores worldwide. While the fans are enjoying the film on big screens, Ayaan Mukerji has released the fees charged by Alia and Ranbir for the film, and it will make your jaw drop.

Earlier, several reports were doing rounds on the internet stating the couple did not charge a single penny for the film. Confirming the news, director Ayan Mukerji said that Ranbir did not take any money for doing the film. Further, he also revealed that a small amount was charged by Alia, however, even she also let go of her fees for Brahmastra.

In a recent interview, the director told trade expert Komal Nahta that Ranbir did not charge the fees he usually takes for movies.

" I think without this, we wouldn’t have been able to make this film. It is a very very big thing because it wouldn’t have been possible to make this film without that kind of support, and I don’t know how many other people can do this," Ayan said.

Talking about Alia's remuneration, Ayan revealed that she said yes to the film eight years back when she only had two or three films in her pipeline. He also said that the actress fees for this film was not a huge amount.

"But that small amount also, by the time we completed the filming, Alia said that her fee has gone into the making of the film, so whatever budget we got, we put it into the film," Ayan added.

The director also said that the majority of the money was spent on VFX and bringing quality content.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie was released on big screens on September 9.