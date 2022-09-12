Brahmastra Crosses Rs 225 Cr Worldwide And Ayan Mukerji Can’t Be More Elated | See Reaction

RANBIR Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starer 'Brahmatra' continues to create new records at the box office as it has earned over Rs 225 crores worldwide. Director Ayan Mukerji expressed his gratitude towards the audience and said that 'the acceptance from audiences is the only reward'. He also opens up about the future of the Brahmastra trilogy and thanks the audience for their support.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude - for our Audiences!"

He expressed his gratitude to the audience for loving Brahmastra and talked about the Brahmastra trilogy. "The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture!" he added.

He added, "I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality. We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box Office this weekend… another source of pride, excitement and progress, for us!"

Meanwhile, Brahmastra approximately earned Rs 38 to 39 crores in Hindi, according to Box Office India. It has collected Rs 4 crore approximately in other languages which makes it a total of Rs 42-43 crores approximately. Moreover, the movie has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India.

The title for the second part of Brahmastra is also revealed at the end of the movie. The title is 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film have created a lot of excitement. Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Vanarastra. Meanwhile, Deepika's role in the film is not revealed yet.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the pivotal role. Brahmastra will be a trilogy and Ayan Mukerji worked for 10 years to make this film.