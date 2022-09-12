Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ranbir, Alia-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Cr-Mark In Three Days

AYAN MUKERJI's directorial has taken the film industry by storm as the movie has been creating new box office records one after another. Within two days, Brahmastra has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the pivotal role. Take a look at the third day box office collections of Brahmastra.

Brahmastra's box office collection is increasing day by day. According to Box Office India, on Sunday, the movie approximately collected Rs 38 to 39 crores in Hindi. Moreover, it has collected Rs 4 crore approximately in other languages which makes it a total of Rs 42-43 crores approximately.

There was a 10 per cent growth in the box office collection on Sunday, as per the box office India. The Hindi version of Brahmastra has approximately collected over Rs 105 crore in the first weekend.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Brahmastra debuted at number 1 at the worldwide Box office for the weekend.

Brahmastra earned Rs 39 crores approximately on Saturday as per the early estimates. Meanwhile, according to Dharma Productions, Brahmastra has earned over Rs 160 crore worldwide within two days.

Ayan expressed his gratitude for all the love for Brahmastra. He wrote, "Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmāstra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic."

At the end of Brahmastra, the title for the second part is also gets revealed. The title of the second instalment is 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'. However, there is no post-credit scene in the film other than the title reveal.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film have created a lot of excitement. Both the actors have been trending on social media after the film's release. Shah Rukh plays the role of Mohan in Brahmastra and his character's name is similar to his character in Swades. Moreover, SRK is one of the astras in the film, whereas, Deepika's role in the film is not revealed yet.