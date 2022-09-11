Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayan Mukerji's Film Continues To Impress Audience, Eyes On Rs 100 Cr Mark

RANBIR Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Now, the movie has finally hit the theatres and the audience has been pouring a lot of love into the movie. Brahmastra was the most anticipated movie of 2022 as it promised the never seen before experience to the audience. Moreover, the box office collection of Brahmastra has been breaking records as well.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Brahmastra has earned Rs 39 crores approximately as per the early estimates.

#Brahmastra Hindi Day 2 Early estimates for All-India Nett around ₹ 39 Crs.. Huge.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 11, 2022

According to the Box Office India, Brahmastra collected over Rs 37 crores in the Hindi belt. The movie's box office collection has been steady on the second day.

Earlier, director Ayan Mukerji shared that Brahmastra has collected over Rs 75 crores worldwide. Sharing the news, Ayan wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA DAY 1. Gratitude. Excitement. Hope."

He added, "A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmāstra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days…"

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Brahmastra has over 8,913 screens, with 5,019 in India and 3,894 overseas.

*Spoiler Alert*

Brahmastra has created a buzz because of the epic cameos by the Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. After the movie's release, Shah Rukh Khan has been trending all over social media. He plays the role of Mohan in Brahmastra and his character's name is similar to his character in Swades. Deepika Padukone also has a small cameo in the film.

At the end of Brahmastra, the title for the second part is also gets revealed. The title of the second instalment is 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'. However, there is no post-credit scene in the film other than the title reveal.

Brahmastra franchise will be a trilogy and Ayan Mukerji has made it into 'Astraverse'. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.