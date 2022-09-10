Brahmastra BO Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Starrer Script History As Bollywood Biggest Non-Holiday Release

RANBIR Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' has finally hit the theatres and it has been the most anticipated film of 2022. Moreover, the movie has received a lot of love from the audience as the box office numbers of Brahmastra are huge. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. As the verdict of Brahmastra is out, take a look at the movie's box office collection.

According to the Box Office India, Brahmastra has collected around Rs 35-36 crore on an opening day in all the versions. Moreover, Brahmastra has made the history of the highest opening on a non-holiday for Hindi film.

The movie has collected around Rs 32-33 crores in the Hindi belt, according to the Box Office India. Box Office India also reported that Brahmastra is expected to collect $8-10 million on the weekend overseas.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra's first day openings have surpassed Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Brahmastra has over 8,913 screens, with 5,019 in India and 3,894 overseas.

*Spoiler Alert*

Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in Brahmastra which has made the audience even more excited. The actor has been trending all over social media after Brahmastra's release. He plays the role of Mohan in Brahmastra and his character's name is similar to his character in Swades.

Moreover, at the end of Brahmastra, the title for the second part is also revealed. The title of the second instalment is 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'. However, there is no post-credit scene in the film other than the title reveal.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji expressed his gratitude for the journey while making Brahmastra. He wrote, "With Love and Light…Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…! And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners - Our Audiences! Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva. Released This Day. 09.09.2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will be a trilogy. The movie was released on September 9, 2022.