Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ayan Mukerji's Film Maintains Growth On Day 4, Mints Rs 16 Cr

AYAN MUKERJI's directorial 'Brahmastra' continues to impress the audience and the audience's love for the movie can be seen through its box collection. Brahmastra has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India and crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within three days. Even on Monday, Brahmastra had a decent box office earning.

According to Box Office India, Brahmastra had a decent earning on Monday. The movie collected Rs 14 crore in Hindi and approximately Rs 2 crore in the Telugu version at the box office on Monday, which is the fourth day.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Brahmastra collected Rs 26 crore on Monday.

Early Estimates for All-India Nett is around ₹ 16 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 13, 2022

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to express his gratitude as Brahmastra collected Rs 225 crores worldwide. He wrote, "Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude - for our Audiences!"

He also talked about the future of the Brahmastra trilogy and also mentioned that Brahmastra was at number 1 at the global box office. "The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality," he added.

Brahmastra will be made in a trilogy and the title of the second instalment is Brahmastra Part Two: Deva. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film created a lot of buzz. SRK played the role of Vanarastra and his character's name had a Swades connection. Shah Rukh's character name in Swades and Brahmastra in Mohan Bhargava. Meanwhile, Deepika's character in the film is not revealed yet. However, it is speculated that Deepika will play the role of Shiva's mother in the film.